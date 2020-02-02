Margaret Spears Bates Bates (1920 - 2020)
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Brightwater Assisted Living
Myrtle Beach, SC
Margaret Spears Bates
September 23, 1920 - December 30, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Margaret Ann Spears Bates, 99, passed away December 30, 2019 at Brightwater Assisted Living.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 2:00 pm at Brightwater Assisted Living in Myrtle Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, 291 Ronald McNair Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest, is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 2, 2020
