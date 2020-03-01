Margaret "Maggie" Talbot
December 24, 1919-February 27, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Margaret "Maggie" Talbot passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, March 2, 2020 in the Hillcrest Mausoleum at 1000 Hwy. 544 Conway, SC 29526. The family will receive friends at the Mausoleum one hour prior to the service.
To view the full obituary please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2020