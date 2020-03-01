Margaret "Maggie" Talbot (1919 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Maggie" Talbot.
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hillcrest Mausoleum
1000 Hwy. 544
Conway, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Hillcrest Mausoleum
1000 Hwy. 544
Conway, SC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Margaret "Maggie" Talbot
December 24, 1919-February 27, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Margaret "Maggie" Talbot passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, March 2, 2020 in the Hillcrest Mausoleum at 1000 Hwy. 544 Conway, SC 29526. The family will receive friends at the Mausoleum one hour prior to the service.
To view the full obituary please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.