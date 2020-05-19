Margaret Joyce Thomas
Myrtle Beach, SC
Margaret Joyce Thomas, 92, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born July 22, 1927, in Cary, N.C. a daughter of the late Cleveland Baxter and Calla Fuquay Smith.
She graduated from Cary High School. Joyce attended nurses training at Mary Elizabeth Hospital in Raleigh, NC, and began her registered nursing career at Bowman Gray Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.
Joyce and her husband Harry owned and operated the Toggery Shoppe in North Myrtle Beach, and Joan Crosby Shop in Myrtle Beach for over forty years. She was a member of the Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, North Myrtle Beach Pilot Club, and the Nurses Association.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Harry E. Thomas, son, Steve Thomas and wife Janet of Dunedin, FL, daughters, Sandy Logan and husband Al of Longs, SC, and Kim Humbles and husband Frank of Charleston, SC, grandson, Grayson Thomas of Dunedin, FL, and granddaughter, Madison Thomas of College Station, TX, and her wonderful caregivers, Brenda Crawford and Angela Edge who were like family.
A private service will be held for the family at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to McLeod Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church 410-6th Ave S. North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 or North Myrtle Beach Pilot Club PO Box 971 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Friends may go to McMillan-Small website (www.msfh.net) to send a condolence message to the Thomas family.
Published in The Sun News on May 19, 2020.