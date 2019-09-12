Margaret Anderson Vereen
Conway
Margaret Anderson Vereen, age 86, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Mrs. Vereen was born in Conway, a daughter of the late Jesse and Marian Thompson Anderson. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Mrs. Vereen was retired from Aberdeen Manufacturing and was a seamstress for many years after her retirement. She was very devoted to her family and friends. Mrs. Vereen was predeceased by her brother, Jamie W. Anderson; her sister, Susie Faircloth; and her brother-in-law, Herman J. Graham.
Survivors include her son, Charlie Ellis (Fannie) of Aynor; two daughters, Nancy E. Booth (Buddy) of Conway, and Josie S. Barnes (Michael) of Andrews; one sister, Linda Graham of Conway; one brother, Kenneth N. Anderson (Nell) of Conway; one sister-in-law, Shelby Anderson; five grandchildren, Laura E. Hardwick, Mark Ellis, Chris Booth, Cathy Britt, and Devin Chestnut; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Kinlaw and Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5201 Highway 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 12, 2019