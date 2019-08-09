Margot G. Schmalfeldt Lassiter
Little River
Margot G. Schmalfeldt Lassiter, 88, died August 6, 2019 at home with her family at her side.
Born on September 7, 1930 in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Louise Kessler.
Mrs. Lassiter is survived by her children, Jeff Schmalfeldt and Diana Rhima; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, Gary Schmalfeldt.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm on Saturday, August 10 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 9, 2019