Mariah Paige Lechner
July 27, 1996 - October 29, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Mariah Paige Lechner, 23, of Saint Petersburg, Florida formerly of Murrells Inlet, SC and Frederick, MD, passed away on October 29, 2019. She was born July 27, 1996 in Rockville, MD daughter of Mary Ellen Bliss and Aaron Hurley.
In addition to her parents she is survived by Andrew Bliss, Mark Conner, Thomas M. Lechner, Cathy Samuelson, John Hurley, Ed Bliss, Diane Bliss, Elizabeth Lechner, Zachary Conner, Kylee Bliss, Benjamin Bliss, Piper Bliss, Shawn Hurley, YT Lechner, Bill Pulliam, Denise Andahazy, William Andahazy, J.P. Hurley, Gen Hurley, Drew Hurley, Kara Hurley, Caitlin Hurley, Waid Lechner, Lindy Ramsey, Mike Ramsey, Rachel Ramsey, Sarah Ramsey, Sophia Andahazy and her beloved dogs Oscar and Merle.
She is preceded in death by Thomas F. Lechner, Maria W. (Bim) Lechner (Great Grandparents) and Ellen Cotton (Grandmother).
Mariah graduated from Socastee High School and Coastal Carolina University. She worked as a National Talent Director for Barbizon Modeling and Acting.
She enjoyed music, dancing, teaching, fostering dogs and spending time with her family and friends.
An open house celebration of life will be held from 5:00-9:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 39 Cottage Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Mariah's name to Peace, Love & Paws, Inc. at http://peaceloveandpawsinc.com
We would like to give a special thanks to all of the family and friends who have been so supportive during this difficult time.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 1, 2019