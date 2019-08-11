Marilee Toomey
May 10, 1942 - August 7, 2019
North Myrtle Beach
Marilee Toomey, 77, died August 7, 2019 at MUSC, Charleston, SC.
Born on May 10, 1942 in Franklin, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Fedor Kozlowski,
Mrs. Toomey was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William D. Toomey; son, Keith Toomey (Corinne); daughter, Kathleen Toomey Burgos; and two grandchildren, Avery and Sheamus Toomey. She is predeceased by one sister, Marge Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday, August 13 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, with a prayer service at 5:30 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium niche.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 11, 2019