Marilyn B. Weiss
1941 - 2020
Longs
Marilyn B. Weiss, 79, of Longs, SC died April 29, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from complications of heart disease.
Born on February 8, 1941 in New Rochelle, NY, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary Schwab Meyer. She was also predeceased by a brother, Kenneth L. Meyer.
Mrs. Weiss is survived by her husband of 56 years, Peter Weiss; two sons, Gary Weiss and Erik Weiss of Longs, SC; one daughter, Wendy Weiss of Myrtle Beach, SC; and two beloved feline companions, Sweetie and Tyler.
A graduate of Cobleskill State College, Cobleskill, NY, in Early Childhood Education, Marilyn always loved working with children. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku, gardening and watching all sports on TV. While raising her children, she also became a nanny for several years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 950 48th Avenue North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on May 3, 2020.
