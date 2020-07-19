Marilyn Walker Follin
January 14, 1937 - July 15, 2020
Sumter
Marilyn Ruth Walker Follin, 83, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Born January 14, 1937, in Johnstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Robert Newton Walker, Lt.Col, USA, Retired and the late Dorothy Schultz Walker. Ms. Follin earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from Sam Houston State University located in Huntsville, TX. She retired from the U.S. Civil Service and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She enjoyed raising, training, and showing German Shepherds. She also enjoyed riding horses and doing her yard work.
Survivors include two children, Robert Follin (Michelle) of Virginia, and Ann Follin Brown (Thomas) of Sumter; four grandchildren: Tiffany Follin, Kimberly Follin, Connor Follin, and Hannah Brown; one brother, Thomas Robert Walker (Colleen) of Florida, and one sister, Virginia Ellen "Ginger" Walker Metz of Texas; one niece, Cherie Walker Page; two nephews, Lee David Graham and James Daniel Graham.
A Private memorial service will be held.
Memorials may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation
, 508 Hampton St. STE 200, Columbia, SC 29201.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.