Marilyn McCutchen Barnes
Myrtle Beach, SC
The soul of Marilyn McCutchen Barnes, 83, transitioned from this life to the next with family by her side, Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was only two weeks shy of her 84th birthday.
Marilyn was born November 1, 1936 in Kingstree, SC to Lester Amar McCutchen and Evelyn McClary McCutchen. She was a 1954 graduate of Kingstree High School. Marilyn married Eugene 'Gene' Victor Barnes on January 5, 1957 in Kingstree. They made their home in Myrtle Beach that same year.
Marilyn was a valued employee of Santee Cooper in Myrtle Beach and retired from there after many years of service.
Devoted mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother, nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family. Many hours were happily spent surf fishing with her husband on the beach near their home. Marilyn was an avid bird watcher and gardener. She enjoyed spending time outside among her flowers.
Marilyn was a longtime member of Oceanview Baptist Church where she had many special lifelong friends.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Gene, two brothers, a sister and two nephews. She is survived by three daughters, Merry Powell (Randall), of Richmond, VA, Cindy Ensminger of Charleston, SC, and Suzette Jackson (John) of Myrtle Beach, SC, granddaughters, Grace Powell Riley (Greg), of Bristow, VA, Chapin Ensminger of Florence, SC, a grandson, Corbin Ensminger of Tacoma, WA and a great granddaughter, Evelyn Riley of Bristow, VA, a sister, Janet Creel of Moncks Corner, SC, many nieces and nephews, and her dearest friend, Janice McKinsey of Myrtle Beach.
Due to COVID-19, the services will be private.
In memory of Marilyn, contributions may be made to Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Dr., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 or www.brookgreen.org/donate
.
An online obituary is available at www.msfh.net
.