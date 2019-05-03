Marion Otto (1922 - 2019)
Service Information
Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Carthage
807 N Main Street
Carthage, TN
37030
(161)-573-51212
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Carthage
807 N Main Street
Carthage, TN 37030
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home - Carthage
807 N Main Street
Carthage, TN 37030
View Map
Marion Otto
March 24, 1922 - April 29, 2019
Carthage, TN
Age 97.
Preceded in death by Husband; Cornelius Otto.
After retiring in 1982, they moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. and spent many years enjoying the beach and friends at Jensen's retirement community.
Survived by children Cornelius Otto of Beverly, MA, Sharon (Jeff) Gunn, of Carthage, and Darryl (Patty) Otto, of Brevard, N.C., sister-in-law Gen (George) Spoerer, of Crossville.
Funeral services at Bass FH, Carthage on Sat., at 12pm.
Visitation Sat 10am-12pm.
BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS
Published in The Sun News on May 3, 2019
