Marion Otto
March 24, 1922 - April 29, 2019
Carthage, TN
Age 97.
Preceded in death by Husband; Cornelius Otto.
After retiring in 1982, they moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. and spent many years enjoying the beach and friends at Jensen's retirement community.
Survived by children Cornelius Otto of Beverly, MA, Sharon (Jeff) Gunn, of Carthage, and Darryl (Patty) Otto, of Brevard, N.C., sister-in-law Gen (George) Spoerer, of Crossville.
Funeral services at Bass FH, Carthage on Sat., at 12pm.
Visitation Sat 10am-12pm.
BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS
Published in The Sun News on May 3, 2019