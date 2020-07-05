Marjorie R. Gray
August 21, 1942-July 2, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Marjorie Rogers Gray, 77 died July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born August 21, 1942 in Timmonsville, SC but lived her entire life in Myrtle Beach, SC, a daughter of the late James Dew and Marjorie Morse Rogers. She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister, James Thomas "Buddy" Rogers, William Daniel "Bill" Rogers, James D. Morse, Jo Anne West and the father of her children, Daniel P. Gray. Marjorie was a loving sister, mother, and grandmother. She cared deeply for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and endless nieces and nephews. Survivors include her four children, Danny Gray, Roger Gray and wife, Becky, Danette Gray and Wayne Gray and wife, Sherri, all of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Jean Rogers, Segars and husband, Van of Montgomery, AL; twelve grandchildren and great grandchildren, Lance Gray and son, Ashton, Holly Gray and son Hudson, Mabry Gray, Hope Gray, Spencer Gray, Heath Gray, William Gray, Carly Sincavitch, Taylor Rogers and Sidney Gray; and countless nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus crisis, services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Buddy Rogers Scholarship Fund, C/O Bill Langfitt 991 38th Ave. N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. McMillan-Small Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gray family. An online obit is available at msfh.net
