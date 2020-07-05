1/1
Marjorie Gray
1942 - 2020
Marjorie R. Gray
August 21, 1942-July 2, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Marjorie Rogers Gray, 77 died July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born August 21, 1942 in Timmonsville, SC but lived her entire life in Myrtle Beach, SC, a daughter of the late James Dew and Marjorie Morse Rogers. She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister, James Thomas "Buddy" Rogers, William Daniel "Bill" Rogers, James D. Morse, Jo Anne West and the father of her children, Daniel P. Gray. Marjorie was a loving sister, mother, and grandmother. She cared deeply for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and endless nieces and nephews. Survivors include her four children, Danny Gray, Roger Gray and wife, Becky, Danette Gray and Wayne Gray and wife, Sherri, all of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Jean Rogers, Segars and husband, Van of Montgomery, AL; twelve grandchildren and great grandchildren, Lance Gray and son, Ashton, Holly Gray and son Hudson, Mabry Gray, Hope Gray, Spencer Gray, Heath Gray, William Gray, Carly Sincavitch, Taylor Rogers and Sidney Gray; and countless nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus crisis, services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Buddy Rogers Scholarship Fund, C/O Bill Langfitt 991 38th Ave. N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. McMillan-Small Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gray family. An online obit is available at msfh.net.



Published in The Sun News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
This is a great loss to her family. She was a real jewel. Everyone that knew her loved her. Rest in peace sister.
Olivia Dorman
Friend
July 3, 2020
Havent seen Margie but once since graduation and it was great seeing her...I know she will be missed by so many...she was a wonderful person. Thoughts and prayers with her family. ❤
Pat Crocker Edelmayer
Friend
July 3, 2020
Haden't seen her much since High School, but considered her a good friend! Marjorie was a sweet
, caring person and I always thought a lot of her and her family.She will be greatly missed!! My condolences to the family.
Eleanor Brigham
Friend
