October 12, 1953 - February 18, 2019

North Myrtle Beach

Marlene Hight Yancey, 65, passed away unexpectedly February 18, 2019. Marlene was born October 12, 1953 in Warrenton, NC to the late A. B. (Bert) Hight and Elizabeth Peoples Hight. She attended Louisburg College. Marlene worked for the Chancellors Office at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC and the Vance and Guilford County Extension Office. Marlene also worked numerous years for Guilford County Public Schools as a teacher assistant and was later a senior care assistant. In 2014, Marlene and her husband, Hill, moved from Greensboro, NC to North Myrtle Beach.

A graveside service will be held at Warren Plains United Methodist Church, 1316 Warren Plains Road, Warrenton, NC 27589 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11am. A celebration of life service will also be held at a later date at the Ocean Keyes Clubhouse, North Mrytle Beach, SC.

Marlene is predeceased by her husband of almost 43 years, Oliver Hill Yancey, Jr., who died April 7, 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Yancey Browne and Sara's husband, D. J. Browne, and her grandson, Jackson Oliver Browne, all of Little River, SC. Marlene is also survived by her brother, Albert Ronnie Hight and wife, Jerri, of Titusville, Florida and sister, Judy Hight Lewis, and husband, Phil, of Norlina, NC. Marlene is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Warren Plains United Methodist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, c/o 1316 Warren Plains Road, Warrenton, NC 27589 or .

