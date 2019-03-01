Marshall Goodrich Beam
January 23, 1944 - February 21, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Marshall Goodrich Beam, 75, of Murrells Inlet, SC, formerly of Charlotte, NC passed away on February 21, 2019, after a brief stay in the hospital. His family was by his side as he peacefully went to be with his Lord.
Born in Charlotte, NC, Marshall was the son of the late Evangeline Garr and J. B. Orr.
Visitation will be at 6 PM with the service following at 7 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P. O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC. 29648-9989.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2019