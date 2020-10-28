1/
Martha Ann Terry
Murrells Inlet
Martha Ann Terry, age 91, passed away at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital following a short illness.
Born in Georgetown, SC she was a longtime faithful member of Belin United Methodist Church.
Surviving to cherish her memory is a son, G. Dewey Yarborough III and his wife Charlene of Mt. Pleasant, SC and 2 daughters: Sandra Connors and her husband Thomas of Murrells Inlet, SC and Mary Y. Spring and her husband Steve of Timmonsville, SC. In addition, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren survive.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 28, 2020.
