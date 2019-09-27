Martha C. Price
Myrtle Beach
Martha Carolyn Price (Dee) age 78, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Myrtle Beach Estates.
Born in Conway, SC, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Vonnie Price.
Survivors include a sister, Frances "Franc" and her husband Brad Coker of Myrtle Beach; nieces, Marnie (Keith) Arnold of Ft. Collins, CO; and Michael Coker of Myrtle Beach; two great nieces, Avery and Ella Arnold and a dear devoted friend, Charlene Cash.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to All 4 Paws, 708 Pedigro Rd. Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 27, 2019