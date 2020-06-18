Martha Norton
1963 - 2020
Martha Norton
November 12, 1963 - June 16, 2020
Loris
Martha M. Norton, age 56, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Mrs. Norton was born to Joyce Martin Fowler and the late Brazas L. Martin. Mrs. Norton was a loving wife, mother, and daughter that enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. Surviving are her husband, Billy R. Norton; daughters: Shannon Crocker and Melanie Harrelson; grandchildren: Madison, Mackenzie, Scarlett, Dominic, Ava, and Trevor; great grandchild: Hazlyn; and sister, Vicki Hughes. Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, proper social distancing practices will be observed.


Published in The Sun News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery
