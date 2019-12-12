Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Payne. View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Send Flowers Notice

Martha Hucks Payne

March 12, 1945 - December 10, 2019

Conway

Martha Hucks Payne, 74, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. She was born on March 12, 1945 in Conway, South Carolina to the late Rev. James A. Hucks, Sr. & Hattie (Jordan) Hucks.

Along with her parents, Martha is reunited in death with her beloved husband, Ray Payne; brothers, Cranston Hucks, Bobby Joe Hucks, Jennings Hucks & Paul David Hucks; as well as her sisters, Sevelda Atkinson & Evelyn Churchill.

Martha was an outgoing woman with a heart of gold. Her love for helping people lead her to be a successful Paralegal for many years. She was a former member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet. Martha will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Martha's memory are her sons, Tim (Dena) Suggs of Florence, SC, & Paul (Kele) Neeley of Garden City, SC; daughters, Angela (Scott) O'Brien of Myrtle Beach, SC & Khrystal Suggs of Conway, SC; step sons, Alvin (Debbie) Payne, Richard (Laurie) Payne, Tommy Payne, & Tony Payne, all of Myrtle Beach, SC; step-daughter, Alicia (Bill) Klouser of Surfside Beach, SC; her best friend and companion, Horace "Sonny" Hunter; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; a large loving, extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Martha's life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will gather to greet friends from 1:00PM until the time of service. The funeral procession with leave the funeral home immediately following the service for interment in Belin UMC Church Cemetery, 4182 US-17 Bus. Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.



Burroughs Funeral Home (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.





