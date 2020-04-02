Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha White. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Send Flowers Notice

Martha P. White

North Myrtle Beach, SC

Martha Przeklasa White, 65, Passed away March 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 22, 1955 in Myrtle Beach, SC, where she was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School class of 1973.

Daughter of the late Victor Vincent Przeklasa and Ruby Inez Przeklasa Villafranca. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather Mario Villafranca and sister Debby Przeklasa Futrell of Hertford, NC. Surviving are her husband of 19 years, Logan White, daughter Tracy Hammond Gunter husband Jan of Myrtle Beach, two beloved granddaughters Gracyn and Stella, three stepchildren Berkley White and wife Kim of Myrtle Beach, Abraham White and wife Austin of North Myrtle Beach, Liza Wade Green and husband Danny of Hillsbourgh, NC, and six step grandchildren Will and Wade White, Abraham and Anderson White, Willa and Arlo Green. She is also survived by her sister Vickie Przeklasa Baber of Greensboro, NC, sisters-in-law Fran White and Pat White of Highpoint, NC, brother in-law Mark Futrell of Hartford, NC, three nieces Mandy Whitehurst, Renee Hill, Courtney Jensen, and a nephew Ryan Baber.

Martha was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked as the CFO and operations manager at Shoreline Flooring in Myrtle Beach, for the last 13 years. She loved shag dancing and taught shag lessons for many years at Fat Harold's in North Myrtle Beach, SC. She was a member of the OD Shag Club. Martha will always be remembered for her gorgeous smile, immeasurable love for her family and friends, and dedication to her work.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions many be made to the or the .

Arrangements will be announced at a later date by McMillan-Small Funeral Home.





