Martha White
Martha P. White
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Martha P. White, 65 passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Logan White of North Myrtle Beach and daughter, Tracy Hammond Gunter of Myrtle Beach.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach, with Rev. George Howle and Rev Meredith Dark officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Please view her complete obituary at www.msfh.net.



Published in The Sun News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
