Martina N. Carroll

May 30, 1944-December 25, 2018

Westerly, RI

Martina N. Carroll, daughter of Joseph F. and Rose H. Carroll passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, surrounded by her family. Martina leaves a daughter, Donna Allinson and her wife Mary Brancato, and two sons Rodger J. Allinson, and Robert F. Allinson, as well as two grandsons, three step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Baxter. A brief celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 16th, at the Orchards in the Farm at Carolina Forest in the community room from 1pm-2pm. Martina loved her life long friends in the Myrtle Beach area, a place she called home for more than 20 years. Her family looks forward to greeting and meeting her Myrtle Beach family.



