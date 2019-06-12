Marvin Hugh "Buck" Holcombe

November 11, 1925 - June 10, 2019

Nashville,GA

Marvin Hugh "Buck" Holcombe, 93, of Nashville, GA, formerly of North Myrtle Beach, SC, died Monday June 10, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Nashville, GA.

He was born November 11, 1925 in Greenville, SC and was preceded in death by his mother Earline Holcombe and a brother: Bill Holcombe.

He is survived by his wife: Margaret Stafford Holcombe of Davidson, NC; daughter: Dawn (Pete) Griner of Nashville; son: Doak Holcombe of Valdosta; 2 grandsons: Thomas and Andrew; step daughter: Beth (Tim) Finein of Charlotte, NC; 2 step sons: Billy Martin of Winston Salem, NC and John (Suzy) Martin of Raleigh, NC; 2 step grandchildren: Ian and Scottie Martin.

His family will honor his request for cremation. Inurnment will be held at a later date in North Myrtle Beach, SC at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Memorials can be made to Hall of Fame Foundation P.O. Box 299 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597.

Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville, GA.



