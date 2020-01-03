Mary Ann Shannon
May 26, 1923 - December 30, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Mary Ann Shannon, 76, of Myrtle Beach and loving wife of Walt A. Shannon, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial mass will be held 2:00 PM today, Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City with interment following in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 3, 2020