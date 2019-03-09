Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary B. Conner. View Sign

Mary B. Conner

Murrells Inlet

Mary B. Conner, age 86, of Murrells Inlet, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Hope Arbor Assisted Living.

Mary was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on February 17, 1933 to Solomon & Lois Butler. Following high school Mary worked at the Norfolk Naval Hospital as a medical transcriptionist until she met and married a young naval officer Walter E. Conner on June 7, 1957. As a military wife Mary lived in many places including Connecticut, Ohio, Washington DC and the Philippines. Mary was a very active member of the Socastee Methodist Church serving on many committees. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter E. Conner.



Mary is survived by her sister Anne Farkas and her husband Frank; Daughter, Kathy Finn and her husband Mark of Las Vegas, NV; son, Walter Conner and wife Chris of Newark DE; Granddaughter, Claire Devitte and her husband Michael along with great-grandchildren Nora and Conner; Granddaughters Lauren, Brittany & McKenzie.



Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 15th at 2pm at the Socastee Methodist Church, 5575 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach SC 29588. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family is request donations be made to the Socastee Methodist Church in Mary's name.

