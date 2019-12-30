Mary C. Biggerstaff
Flossmoor, IL.
Mary C. Biggerstaff (nee DeVito), age 99, passed Dec 24, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Flossmoor, IL. Born in Montella, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Marco and Josephine DeVito. She came to the U.S. with her family at the age of 8, raised and became a longtime resident of Collingdale, PA. She was also a former resident of Myrtle Beach, S.C.. She was employed as a hairdresser, and was a co-owners of the Ye'Olde Sproul Tavern in Springfield, PA.
She was predeceased by her husband, Larry Biggerstaff and brother Tom DeVito. Mary is survived by her daughters, Sandra Culbertson and Barbara Schroat, her brother Mark (Mary) DeVito, 5 grand and 10 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Jan 2, 2020 from 6-8pm and Jan 3, 2020 9:15-10:15am at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main St., Darby, PA. Funeral Mass Fri 10:30am Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Darby. Burial Edgewood Mem Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online obituary & condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 30, 2019