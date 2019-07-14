Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Nichols Huckabee. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-3295 Visitation 11:00 AM Surfside Presbyterian Church 8732 US Highway 17 Bypass Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Surfside Presbyterian Church 8732 US Highway 17 Bypass Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice



Surfside Beach

"Lib" Huckabee, age 97, died in her home in Surfside Beach, SC and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 12, 2019.

She was born in Cool Spring, Horry County, SC on September 6, 1921, to the late Harry Walker Nichols and Leila Perritt Nichols. Her stepmother was Eugenia Dusenbury Nichols.

Lib was the widow of Harvey Blue Huckabee. She was also predeceased by her brothers Harry Walker Nichols, Jr. and Billy Roy Nichols and by her two sons Harry Blue Huckabee and George Nichols Huckabee.

She is survived by her daughters Betty Ann "Betsy" H. Thomas (Bill) of Surfside Beach and Nancy Leila H. Anderson (Richard) of Conway, 15 Grandchildren and 31 Great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special and faithful friend James Dove of Surfside Beach.

As wife, mother and grandmother, Lib attended her family well and walked with Christ. She loved her Lord, her church, her family, her friends, her bridge clubs, her golf games, and her national and worldwide travels. She particularly loved sharing and teaching the Bible with other women. She remained actively engaged as long as physically able.

Lib will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. The family expresses grateful appreciation to all those who demonstrated their caring love, especially to the caregivers who attended Lib so well and faithfully in recent years, to Regency Hospice, and to the church Visitation Team for its cheerful visits.

A Memorial Service will be at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8732 US Highway 17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will be private for the convenience of the family at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, SC.

The family suggests memorial donations to Surfside Presbyterian Church.

