Mary Ellen Gray Wiley
July 27, 1941 - November 2, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Mary Ellen Gray Wiley, 78, of Murrells Inlet, SC, beloved wife of Gerald (Jerry) L. Wiley, beloved mother of Meg Laura Wiley and beloved grandmother of Matthew Christian Snell, went to her Lord Jesus on Saturday. She was born on July 27, 1941 in Washington, DC.
Services will be held at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, 2637 US-17 Bus., Garden City, SC 29576 on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 2:00PM. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall, following the service.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 6, 2019