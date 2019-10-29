Mary Frances Johnson
April 7, 1931 - October 28, 2019
Conway
Mary Frances Johnson, 88, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 7, 1931 in Horry County, a daughter of the late Jeff Roland and Minnie Hardwick.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Ralph Johnson; a son, Michael Johnson; brothers, Gary and J. D. Hardwick.
Mary was a member of Oakey Swamp Baptist Church.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, Larry Johnson (Karen) of Conway, Ann Martin (Alex) of Myrtle Beach and Teresa Best (Dale) of Conway; sister, Louise Cook of Pawleys Island; grandchildren, Rusty Mitchell (Lynn), Dale Mitchell (Mikal), Ben Johnson (Katherine) and Kelly McDowell (Joseph); great grandchildren, Mitch Mitchell, John Michael Zerbonia, Chelsea Mitchell, Layla Johnson, Riley Parker and Michaela Jollie; great-great grandchildren, Magnolia Rain Mitchell and Grayson Zerbonia.
Funeral Services will be held 4pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Oakey Swamp Baptist Church with Rev. Darren Hardwick and Rev. Gene Gardner officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3pm until 4pm prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 3009 Church Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 29, 2019