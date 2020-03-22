Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Geist. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



October 3, 1947 - March 19, 2020

Prosperity

Mary L. Geist passed away on March 19, 2020. She was the daughter of Mamie Curley of North Myrtle Beach and Raymond Cashwell of Darlington.

Mary fell in love with Harold, a dashing airman, and left her beloved Carolina beaches for the desert of New Mexico and Texas. They returned to the Myrtle Beach area with their children, Lynn and Tony, and enjoyed many years of walks on sandy beaches and ice cream cones. Mary retired from Coastal Federal Savings and Loan and traded her beloved beach for the shores of Lake Murray. She was the biggest cheerleader for her five grandchildren, loved to travel, and was the most incredible mom and wife.

With Drs. John Gould, Mary Ackerman and Robert Collins, family and friends, Mary fought off the first round of

Lynn, Robert, Scott, Steven and Jessica, and Sean Ivey, and Tony, Amy, Kylie and Logan Geist invite you to hug your mom, cheer for the Braves and enjoy a shrimp platter in honor of all breast cancer warriors. As for Mary, she's got her toes in the sand, an ice cream cone in her hand, and life is good today. She and Harold are home to stay.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

