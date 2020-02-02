Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hobeika. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Notice

Mary Everhart Hobeika

June 5, 1939 - January 29, 2020

ELGIN, S.C.

Mary Everhart Hobeika passed away January 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Born in Red Springs, N.C. on June 5, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Bennie Everhart and Ophelia Gainey Everhart. She lived the majority of her full and productive 80 years in Myrtle Beach. The last years of her life, she lived with her daughter Allison and son-in-law Ron in the town of Elgin, S.C. During her lifetime, she and her late husband Michael E. Hobeika, Jr. owned and operated a small restaurant which evolved into the Golden Nugget Motel/restaurant and Hobeika Cottages at Third Avenue North Ocean Blvd. Her greatest achievements were not in growing a business or accumulating material wealth. Her legacy to her children, grandchildren, family, friends and all who knew her and loved her was the way she lived her life. She lived with her faith, love for everyone and her integrity. If you knew her, you knew first off that she was beautiful inside and out, faithful to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and devoted to her family and loved ones. Proverbs 31: 25-31 describes the woman her family knew. The love she leaves behind, her beautiful smile and her testimony are her legacy.

A special heartfelt thanks goes to Mamie Portee Miller, Dana Stalker, Lena Hensley and Alyssa Weems. They went above and beyond in caregiving and treated her as a beloved mother. Her family is deeply grateful. Gratitude and thanks also go to the Prisma Health Hospice of Columbia. The team led by Dr. Aung and Nurse Shellie Webb were beyond value to the family. A more perfect support system could not have been created.

Surviving are her children, Allison Hobeika Wilks (Ron) of Elgin, S.C., and Michael E. Hobeika, III (Tammy) of Myrtle Beach S.C.; her grandchildren, Jacqueline Hobeika Shultz(Austin), Haley Hobeika all of Charleston S.C., and Ryan Williams of Conway, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Ezra and Deacon Shultz, and Benjamin Williams; sisters, Sue Lawson (Dave) of WI and Betty Tanner of FL; brother-in-law, Dr. James C. Jurney of Myrtle Beach; several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Michael E. Hobeika, Jr.; sister, Louise Thurman; and her infant brother.

A private memorial service will be held in Myrtle Beach at a later date. Memorials may be made to Prisma Health Hospice of Columbia, S.C. or your favorite animal charity in honor of her faithful companion and protector Lily.

