Mary Elizabeth Kingsbury
November 15, 1919 - November 7, 2019
Longs
Mary "Memaw" Elizabeth Kingsbury, 99, passed away on November 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on November 15, 1919 in Como, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Henry Holder and Ethel McGallion Holder.
Mrs. Kingsbury is survived by her son, Roy Kingsbury of Buffalo, TX; daughter, Rhonda Hodge (Jimmy) of Longs, SC; son-in-law, Wade Hodge of Socastee, SC; brother, Dale Holder of Buffalo, TX; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kingsbury; son, Randy Kingsbury; and daughter, Robbie Hodge.
Memaw was a strong woman of faith and attended North Myrtle Beach Assembly of God, where her son-in-law, Reverend Jimmy Hodge, ministers.
The family would like to give a special thanks to McLeod Seacoast Hospice staff for the incredible care they gave to Mary.
Family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC from 1 pm to 2 pm. The funeral service will begin at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Myrtle Beach Assembly of God, P.O. Box 377, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 10, 2019