Mary Lou Snyder
August 4, 1950 - November 9, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Mary Lou Snyder was born on August 4, 1950, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born in Rome, New York and later moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her husband, Don, and two children, Leanne and Ryan.
They settled in the Surfside Beach area where they raised their family and became devout members of the Low Country Community Church in Murrell's Inlet. Mary Lou dedicated over 30 years of her life serving as receptionist in the real-estate business. She was an avid baker and enjoyed sharing that passion with her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel, garden, and make eternal memories with family and friends. Her sweet and tender heart was the light in our lives.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Don; daughter, Leanne Andersen (Dave); son, Ryan Snyder (Julia); grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, Christian, and Sophia; sister, Mary Ann Moses (Gordie); and brothers, Dave and Chris Sweet.
Friends and family are welcome to join together for a Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Low Country Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Lou's name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Cave Spring, VA 24018.
Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service – East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.