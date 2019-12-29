Mary-Louise Elinore Neumann BeMiller
August 21, 1933 - December 27, 2019
Louisville
Mary-Louise Elinore Neumann BeMiller is a Faithful Follower of Jesus Christ. She died on December 27, 2019, after a courageous struggle with several body ailments, and under the care of Hosparus Health. She is the daughter of the Reverend Arthur M. Neumann and Katharine Jensen Neumann. Mary-Louise is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Daniel A. Neumann and Phyllis Neumann Wuestling. Mary-Louise "Lou" is married for 66 years to the Reverend Dr. Thomas M. BeMiller.
Mary-Louise and Thomas have three daughters: Susan B. Yankey (Stephen) of Louisville, KY, Joyce B. Imboden (Michael) of Morganton, NC, and Ruth B. Jackson (Robert) of Hebron, KY. There are eight grandchildren, Michelle, Christopher, Tyler, Matthew, Taylor, Andrew, Casey, and Clay. There are ten great grandchildren, Mikayla, Gavin, Rhys, Reid, Kailey, Alyssa, Elinore, Oliver, Davis, and Owen.
Mary-Louise was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed being a "home-maker" and was always busy with her heart, hands and mind: singing in the choir, teaching in Sunday School, helping, comforting, supporting, sewing, cooking, embroidering, and cross-stitching.
The Funeral Service at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church will be on Monday at 1:00 p.m., and will give voice to our sorrow, thank God for our loved one, and entrust this companion of ours into the hands of God. The Service will be preceded with a 12:00 noon informal reception at the Church. Burial will follow the funeral at Jeffersontown Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Ratterman and Sons – Jeffersontown.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 29, 2019