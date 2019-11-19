Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Floyd (1962 - 2019)
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Mary Lou Floyd
Murrells Inlet
Mary Louise ("Mary Lou") Floyd died Saturday, November 16, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Conway, South Carolina on February 22, 1962 to Charlie Cecil Floyd, Jr. and Mary Hucks Floyd. Mary Lou graduated from Socastee High School in 1980 and from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1989.
She was predeceased by her Father, Charlie Floyd, Jr.
Surviving Mary Lou is her Husband, Steven Goldstein; Mother, Mary Cranston; Sister, Darlene Gattis; Brother, Charlie Floyd; Nieces, Nicole and Natalie Gattis, Caroline Floyd, and Rozella Skipper; Nephews, Chet Floyd and Slater Floyd; Great-Nieces, Ava Kalson, Ella Johnson, Riley and Kingsley Floyd; and Great Nephew, Casper Carnay and numerous beloved Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou's name to the , 950 48th Ave. N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
