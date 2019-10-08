Mary Louise Crenshaw Watts
May 10, 1920-October 6, 2019
Conway
Mrs. Mary Louise Crenshaw Watts, 99, widow of Olin Cecil Crenshaw, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Born May 10, 1920 in Spartanburg, SC, Mrs. Watts was the daughter of the late Roy David Fisher and the late Ella Mae Sanders Fisher. She was the Vice-President and Secretary/Treasurer of Crenshaw Vending Company and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #89. Mrs. Watts was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Conway where she was active in the Family Fellowship Class and the United Methodist Women. She was predeceased by her parents and her second husband Emra Francis Watts, Sr.
Survivors include her sons, Gary Olin Crenshaw and wife Betty Jane of Wilmington, NC and Robert Cecil Crenshaw and wife Darlene of Easley, SC; eight grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service, at the graveside.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Conway, 1001 5th Avenue, Conway, SC 29526 or to one's .
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 8, 2019