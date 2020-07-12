Mary A. McQueen
Myrtle Beach, SC
Mary Ann McQueen, 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Mary was born December 19, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Edward Aloysius Brophy and Anne (Snyder) Brophy.
Mary had a loving, kind, and humble soul and took everyone in as her own family. Mary and Bob moved to Myrtle Beach in 1989 and she enjoyed every possible weekend at the beach with her family in the "Brophy circle" on 63rd Avenue. She grew up with 9 siblings whom she adored and loved very much. Mary was an accountant all of her adult life and actively worked full time until the onset of her illness. She treasured her clients and the relationships she had with each of them. Mary's quick wit, humor, and general attitude towards life are a few of the many qualities that will always be cherished.
Survivors include her husband, Robert A. McQueen, Jr.; sons Robert A. McQueen III (Barat), and Edward B. McQueen; daughters Marianne M. Smith and Nancy Boulware (Richard); grandchildren Andrew C. Smith (Michelle), Joseph E. Smith, Dylan Boulware (Viktoria) and Mary Jordan Boulware; and great grandson Luke T. Smith. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas McQueen.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach, SC on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503-37th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
