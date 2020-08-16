1/
Mary Moore
1924 - 2020
Mary Lee Phillips Moore
November 15, 1924 - August 12, 2020
Pawleys Island
Mary Lee Phillips Moore died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home in Litchfield, SC
She was born in Spartanburg, SC on November 15, 1924, to the late Harry Rissler Phillips and Mary King Phillips. She was a graduate of Randolph Macon Women's College with a degree in mathematics. Mrs. Moore married the late James Bernice Moore and lived in Andrews for many years before moving to Litchfield.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Moore is predeceased by her brother, Harry R. Phillips, Jr.
She is survived by three children, James B. Moore, Jr. (Totsie) of Georgetown, Harriett Moore Miller (Stoney) of Pawleys Island, and Porter Moore Tuttle (Eddie) of Mt. Pleasant, her grandchildren, John Wrenn (Jeanie), Elizabeth Moore Pearson (Joe), Mary Katherine Wrenn, Lee Ann Tuttle Austin (Kent), James B. Moore III (Rachel), Marie Tuttle Bartels (Tom), E. Stone Miller III (Megan) and Lydia Lee Miller, and by twelve great-grandchildren.
She was the quiet support behind her gregarious husband and brought humor and kindness to every situation. She spent many happy hours at her beloved Litchfield playing tennis and enjoying the beach with her family, friends and dogs. Her beautiful needlework is cherished by many and will continue to remind them of her.
Mrs. Moore was a communicant of All Saints Church, Pawleys Island.
Graveside services will be at ten o'clock Monday, August 17, 2020, at Andrews Memorial Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Robert L. Grafe.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Tara Hall School, PO Box 955 Georgetown, SC 29442 or Smith Medical Clinic, 116 Baskerville Dr, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published in The Sun News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Andrews Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mayer Funeral Home
222 St. James St.
Georgetown, SC 29440
843-546-4184
August 15, 2020
I knew Mary Lee for 47 years and often had dinner parties with them at my house. Jimmy would regale us with his stories. Am positive Mary Lee heard these stories dozens of time. But she would sit there and smile yet one more time.I miss both of them. She was a saint in her time with such a lovely smile.
Jan devereux
Friend
