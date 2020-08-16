Mary Lee Phillips Moore
November 15, 1924 - August 12, 2020
Pawleys Island
Mary Lee Phillips Moore died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home in Litchfield, SC
She was born in Spartanburg, SC on November 15, 1924, to the late Harry Rissler Phillips and Mary King Phillips. She was a graduate of Randolph Macon Women's College with a degree in mathematics. Mrs. Moore married the late James Bernice Moore and lived in Andrews for many years before moving to Litchfield.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Moore is predeceased by her brother, Harry R. Phillips, Jr.
She is survived by three children, James B. Moore, Jr. (Totsie) of Georgetown, Harriett Moore Miller (Stoney) of Pawleys Island, and Porter Moore Tuttle (Eddie) of Mt. Pleasant, her grandchildren, John Wrenn (Jeanie), Elizabeth Moore Pearson (Joe), Mary Katherine Wrenn, Lee Ann Tuttle Austin (Kent), James B. Moore III (Rachel), Marie Tuttle Bartels (Tom), E. Stone Miller III (Megan) and Lydia Lee Miller, and by twelve great-grandchildren.
She was the quiet support behind her gregarious husband and brought humor and kindness to every situation. She spent many happy hours at her beloved Litchfield playing tennis and enjoying the beach with her family, friends and dogs. Her beautiful needlework is cherished by many and will continue to remind them of her.
Mrs. Moore was a communicant of All Saints Church, Pawleys Island.
Graveside services will be at ten o'clock Monday, August 17, 2020, at Andrews Memorial Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Robert L. Grafe.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Tara Hall School, PO Box 955 Georgetown, SC 29442 or Smith Medical Clinic, 116 Baskerville Dr, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com
.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.