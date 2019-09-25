Mary "Carolyn" Naylor
September 30, 1933 - September 21, 2019
Pawleys Island
Mary "Carolyn" Naylor, 85, passed away peacefully with her devoted son by her side on Saturday September 21, 2019 at the Lakes at Litchfield Skilled Nursing Home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. She was born on September 30, 1933 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late John Munter, Jr. & Grace (Hataway) Munter. A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 12:00PM on Thursday September 26, 2019 at Lakes at Litchfield Nursing Home, within the library, 120 Lakes at Litchfield Dr., Pawleys Island, SC 29585. To view the full obituary, visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
