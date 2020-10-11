Friends since we were 15 and so many memories. Debbie was always humble and loved all peole; especially here family. Her grandchildren were her JOY She trusted God with all her heart. She missed her mother and father who proceeded her in death and would often talk about the day she would be with them again. Prayers answered. We will pray for family by asking God to walk with them all during this difficult time. Will miss you many friend, but we will see each other again

Barry and Jo Humphries

Friend