Mary Newton "Debbie" Gill
1956 - 2020
Mary "Debbie" Newton Gill
Myrtle Beach, SC
Mary "Debbie" Newton Gill, 64, went to be with her Savior on Friday, October 9, 2020.
She was born on September 10, 1956 in Asheville, NC to the late William Vernon Newton, Jr. and Katie Covington Newton. For over 30 years, she served as the office manager of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck Gill of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sons, Corey William Moore of Myrtle Beach, SC and Rev. Leonard "Lenny" Keith Moore (Kisha) of Hampstead, NC; two grandchildren, Maddox Moore and Miles Moore; a brother, Vernon Newton (Rhonda); and a sister, Pam Starling.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a small Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 12, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home for family and close friends. The Celebration of Life Service will be available livestream on McMillan-Small Funeral Home's Facebook page. A link to the Facebook page is available at www.msfh.net. Burial will follow the service at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
12
Burial
Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
October 10, 2020
Friends since we were 15 and so many memories. Debbie was always humble and loved all peole; especially here family. Her grandchildren were her JOY She trusted God with all her heart. She missed her mother and father who proceeded her in death and would often talk about the day she would be with them again. Prayers answered. We will pray for family by asking God to walk with them all during this difficult time. Will miss you many friend, but we will see each other again
Barry and Jo Humphries
Friend
