Mary "Debbie" Newton Gill
Myrtle Beach, SC
Mary "Debbie" Newton Gill, 64, went to be with her Savior on Friday, October 9, 2020.
She was born on September 10, 1956 in Asheville, NC to the late William Vernon Newton, Jr. and Katie Covington Newton. For over 30 years, she served as the office manager of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck Gill of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sons, Corey William Moore of Myrtle Beach, SC and Rev. Leonard "Lenny" Keith Moore (Kisha) of Hampstead, NC; two grandchildren, Maddox Moore and Miles Moore; a brother, Vernon Newton (Rhonda); and a sister, Pam Starling.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a small Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 12, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home for family and close friends. The Celebration of Life Service will be available livestream on McMillan-Small Funeral Home's Facebook page. A link to the Facebook page is available at www.msfh.net
. Burial will follow the service at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net
.