Mary Roberta "Birdie" Proctor, 93, died on February 4, 2020 at her home in Conway, SC. Born in Greensboro, NC on October 16, 1926 to the late Clifford R. and Sarah Alston Woodard, she graduated from the Medical University of SC as a registered nurse. It was there that she met her beloved husband, Dr. Edward L. Proctor to whom she was married for sixty-five years. She worked as the Operating Room Supervisor at Old Roper Hospital in Charleston and then as the Outpatient Head Nurse of ER in Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.
After moving to Conway, she was active in CHS Booster Club, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, Waccamaw Swim Team, Medical Auxiliary and the Jasmine Garden Club. She was an avid Clemson fan and was the Clemson University Mother of the Year in 1992. She was also selected as an honorary member of the Clemson Class of 1947 and was the first female IPTAY representative.
She is survived by three children, Edward L. Proctor, Jr. (Linda), Allene Alston "Sissy" Heaton (Les), and Sarah Burton "Sally" Cox (Robert). She has six granddaughters, Ashley Proctor Morrison (Joe), Elizabeth Proctor Darst (David), Lindsay Heaton Jones (Keith), Rebecca Heaton Taylor (Aaron), Sarah Ann Cox, and Katie Allene Cox, and eight great-grandchildren. In her later years, she was taken care of by her devoted caregivers, most recently Sherry Naples, Rachel Gittle, Tempest Reck and Georgia Ward.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery officiated by Rev. Rocky Taylor. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. following the service at Mrs. Proctor's residence.
Memorials may be made to Conway Medical Center Foundation, P. O. Box 829, Conway, SC 29528 and Mary Roberta Proctor Clemson Nursing Skills Lab Endowment, Attention: JoVanna King, Clemson University Foundation, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 6, 2020