Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Graveside service 2:00 PM Lakeside Cemetery Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Mrs. Proctor's residence Send Flowers Notice

Mary Roberta "Birdie" Proctor

Conway

Mary Roberta "Birdie" Proctor, 93, died on February 4, 2020 at her home in Conway, SC. Born in Greensboro, NC on October 16, 1926 to the late Clifford R. and Sarah Alston Woodard, she graduated from the Medical University of SC as a registered nurse. It was there that she met her beloved husband, Dr. Edward L. Proctor to whom she was married for sixty-five years. She worked as the Operating Room Supervisor at Old Roper Hospital in Charleston and then as the Outpatient Head Nurse of ER in Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

After moving to Conway, she was active in CHS Booster Club, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, Waccamaw Swim Team, Medical Auxiliary and the Jasmine Garden Club. She was an avid Clemson fan and was the Clemson University Mother of the Year in 1992. She was also selected as an honorary member of the Clemson Class of 1947 and was the first female IPTAY representative.

She is survived by three children, Edward L. Proctor, Jr. (Linda), Allene Alston "Sissy" Heaton (Les), and Sarah Burton "Sally" Cox (Robert). She has six granddaughters, Ashley Proctor Morrison (Joe), Elizabeth Proctor Darst (David), Lindsay Heaton Jones (Keith), Rebecca Heaton Taylor (Aaron), Sarah Ann Cox, and Katie Allene Cox, and eight great-grandchildren. In her later years, she was taken care of by her devoted caregivers, most recently Sherry Naples, Rachel Gittle, Tempest Reck and Georgia Ward.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery officiated by Rev. Rocky Taylor. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. following the service at Mrs. Proctor's residence.

Memorials may be made to Conway Medical Center Foundation, P. O. Box 829, Conway, SC 29528 and Mary Roberta Proctor Clemson Nursing Skills Lab Endowment, Attention: JoVanna King, Clemson University Foundation, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631.

Please sign an online guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.





Mary Roberta "Birdie" ProctorConwayMary Roberta "Birdie" Proctor, 93, died on February 4, 2020 at her home in Conway, SC. Born in Greensboro, NC on October 16, 1926 to the late Clifford R. and Sarah Alston Woodard, she graduated from the Medical University of SC as a registered nurse. It was there that she met her beloved husband, Dr. Edward L. Proctor to whom she was married for sixty-five years. She worked as the Operating Room Supervisor at Old Roper Hospital in Charleston and then as the Outpatient Head Nurse of ER in Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.After moving to Conway, she was active in CHS Booster Club, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, Waccamaw Swim Team, Medical Auxiliary and the Jasmine Garden Club. She was an avid Clemson fan and was the Clemson University Mother of the Year in 1992. She was also selected as an honorary member of the Clemson Class of 1947 and was the first female IPTAY representative.She is survived by three children, Edward L. Proctor, Jr. (Linda), Allene Alston "Sissy" Heaton (Les), and Sarah Burton "Sally" Cox (Robert). She has six granddaughters, Ashley Proctor Morrison (Joe), Elizabeth Proctor Darst (David), Lindsay Heaton Jones (Keith), Rebecca Heaton Taylor (Aaron), Sarah Ann Cox, and Katie Allene Cox, and eight great-grandchildren. In her later years, she was taken care of by her devoted caregivers, most recently Sherry Naples, Rachel Gittle, Tempest Reck and Georgia Ward.Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery officiated by Rev. Rocky Taylor. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. following the service at Mrs. Proctor's residence.Memorials may be made to Conway Medical Center Foundation, P. O. Box 829, Conway, SC 29528 and Mary Roberta Proctor Clemson Nursing Skills Lab Endowment, Attention: JoVanna King, Clemson University Foundation, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631.Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family. Published in The Sun News on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close