Mary Smith

June 8, 1942 - November 6, 2020

Garden City Beach, South Carolina - Smith, Mary W. age 78 of Garden City Beach, SC. passed away on November 6, 2020. The highlight of her life was retiring to Garden City Beach among her friends. Survived by her children, Steven Hartley and Donna Gardner; grandchildren, Blake Hartley, Amanda Hartley, Jeffrey Busitzky and sisters, Joyce & Agnes White.

