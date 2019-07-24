Guest Book View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Send Flowers Notice

Mary W. Tipton

December 24, 1925 - July 19, 2019

Washington, NC

Mrs. Mary Mayo Wakefield Tipton, age 93, formerly of Tiptonville, TN, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at River Trace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Washington, N.C.

Private services were held.

Mrs. Tipton was born in Dresden, TN, on December 24, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Cornelius William Wakefield and Mary Mayo Wakefield. Mrs. Tipton graduated from Vanderbilt University. She was a retired elementary school math teacher. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Tiptonville, Tn. Mrs. Tipton moved to Greenville from Tiptonville in 2016. In her spare time, she loved to travel and was an avid walker. Mrs. Tipton cherished her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Tipton was married to Reuben Ryder "R.R." Tipton, Jr, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Reuben Ryder Tipton III, M.D. and wife, Sally of Myrtle Beach, SC, and their children, Reuben Ryder Tipton IV, J.D. of Myrtle Beach, Lauren Ashley Tipton, M.D. of San Francisco, CA; Susan T. Wolfe and husband, Jim Wolfe, M.D. of Jackson, TN, and their children, Emily LaFauci, M.D. and husband, Mike of Jackson, TN, Max Wolfe and wife, Callie of Oxford, MS, and their son, Grayson James Wolfe; William Wakefield Tipton, M.D. and partner, Cindy Alligood and his children, William Wakefield Tipton, Ph. D. and his partner, Yuki Jung of Mountain View, CA, Michael Tipton of Wendell, N.C., Stephen C. Tipton and wife, Jessica of Harrisonburg, VA, and their son, Henry Campo Tipton; and long-time friend, Albert Markham of Tiptonville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 536 Church Street, Tiptonville, TN 38079 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, NC is honored to serve the Tipton family.



