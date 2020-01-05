Maryann T. Purser
February 27, 1936 - January 03, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Maryann T. Purser, 83, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Friday, January 03, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 27, 1936 in Queens, NY.
A funeral mass will be held 1:00pm Monday, January 06, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Garden City, SC 29576 with Father Ed Fitzgerald officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00pm and from 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, January 05, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A prayer service will be held at 6:00pm.
To view the full obituary and express online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 5, 2020