Maryann Purser (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
542 Cypress Avenue
Garden City, SC
Notice
Maryann T. Purser
February 27, 1936 - January 03, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Maryann T. Purser, 83, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Friday, January 03, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 27, 1936 in Queens, NY.
A funeral mass will be held 1:00pm Monday, January 06, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Garden City, SC 29576 with Father Ed Fitzgerald officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00pm and from 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, January 05, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A prayer service will be held at 6:00pm.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
