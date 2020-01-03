Marybeth Heath
November 19, 1947 - December 22, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Marybeth began teaching in Horry County as a kindergarten teacher at Conway Elementary School in 1983, before changing to Socastee Elementary School in 1985. She later became the Principal of Socastee Elementary after being a vice principal at Seaside Elementary. She retired from the Horry County School system in 2012.
In retirement, she was a frequent volunteer at Brookgreen Gardens, as well as Myrtle Beach Presbyterian Church.
Marybeth Heath died from complications of Leukemia on December 22nd, 2019. She is survived by her children, Valerie, Forrest, and Taliver; her two brothers, David and Buddy; her ex-husband, Richard Heath; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Marybeth Heath to Brookgreen Gardens, P.O. Box 3368, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Attn: Development.
The memorial service will be held on February 22, 2020, at 11am at Goldfinch Funeral Home at 11528 Frontage Rd, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Please contact Taliver Heath for additional details at [email protected]
Published in The Sun News from Jan. 3 to Feb. 16, 2020