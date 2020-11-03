1/
Maryellen Hagan
1949 - 2020
Maryellen Hagan
Myrtle Beach
Maryellen J. Hagan, 71, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 11, 1949 in Nyack, NY, daughter of the late Duncan and Mary (Sullivan) McKay.
Survivors include her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Hagan; sons, Robert, Jr. and Matt; daughter, Julie Hagan; brother, Roger McKay; & grandchildren, Timothy Jack, Jacqueline, Matthew, & Faith.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren was her passion. Maryellen had just celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary to her loving and devoted husband, Bob.
Memorials may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at giving.mskcc.org.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
The service will be live streamed on the McMillan-Small Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/McMillan-Small-Funeral-Home-and-Crematorium-Inc-114324428616105.



Published in The Sun News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
NOV
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
