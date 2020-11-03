Maryellen Hagan
Myrtle Beach
Maryellen J. Hagan, 71, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 11, 1949 in Nyack, NY, daughter of the late Duncan and Mary (Sullivan) McKay.
Survivors include her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Hagan; sons, Robert, Jr. and Matt; daughter, Julie Hagan; brother, Roger McKay; & grandchildren, Timothy Jack, Jacqueline, Matthew, & Faith.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren was her passion. Maryellen had just celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary to her loving and devoted husband, Bob.
Memorials may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at giving.mskcc.org
The service will be live streamed on the McMillan-Small Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/McMillan-Small-Funeral-Home-and-Crematorium-Inc-114324428616105
