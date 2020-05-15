Max B.Clayton
Sept.20,1938-May 6,2020
Longs
Max B. Clayton passed away from a stroke on May 6, 2020 with his wife, Judy, and his 3 daughters by his side.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory in Little River is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on May 15, 2020.