Max Clayton
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max B.Clayton
Sept.20,1938-May 6,2020
Longs
Max B. Clayton passed away from a stroke on May 6, 2020 with his wife, Judy, and his 3 daughters by his side.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory in Little River is serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved