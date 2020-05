Or Copy this URL to Share

Max B.Clayton

Sept.20,1938-May 6,2020

Longs

Max B. Clayton passed away from a stroke on May 6, 2020 with his wife, Judy, and his 3 daughters by his side.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory in Little River is serving the family.





