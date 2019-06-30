Maxine F. Lawrenz
December 4, 1931-June 26, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Maxine F. Lawrenz, 87, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at home with her loving daughter beside her.
Left to cherish Maxine's memory are her daughter, Laura Lawrenz Armstrong and husband Patrick of Seabrook, TX; her son, William Curtis Lawrenz and wife Karen of Long Island, NY; grandchildren Keaton Patterson and his wife Maryann of Pearland, TX, Joseph Lawrenz and his wife Chelsea of Glenwood Springs, CO, Nicholas John Patterson of LaMarque, TX, Danny Lawrenz of Westchester, NY, Christopher Lawrenz and his wife Olivia of Odenton, MD, Colleen Lawrenz of New York, NY, step grandson Joshua Ray Armstrong and three great grandchildren: Jack Waylon Patterson son of Keaton and Maryann ; TWINS Lou Joseph Lawrenz and Margaret Lane Lawrenz son and daughter of Joseph and Chelsea
A memorial service will be held at Burroughs Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends for visitation and viewing prior to the service from 12:00 – 2:00 PM.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC
Published in The Sun News on June 30, 2019