May V. McDorman

Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Mary V. McDorman
Myrtle Beach
Mary Viola McDorman age 84, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Logan, WV, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Julia Cole. Mrs. McDorman was preceded in death by her husband, James McDorman.
Survivors include her sons, James (Teresa) McDorman of Kannapolis, NC and Robert McDorman of Sufside Beach; grandchildren, Kristin Marie Steele of Tuscon, AZ and Britiany N. (Trey) McDorman of Concord, NC; great-grandchildren, Collin Andrew Steele and Baylor James Gonzalez; a brother, Billy Cole of Logan, WV and sisters, Rose Hensley of Logan, WV and Mildred Rotkoski of New Philadelphia, OH.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 8, 2019
