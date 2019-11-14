Margaret Peebles McCormick Saffle
Myrtle Beach
Margaret Saffle, age 86, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Margaret and her twin sister, Mary, were born July 23, 1933 in Irvine Ayrshire, Scotland.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary and Anne and her brother, Jim.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 32 years, William E. Saffle; two sisters, Vera Mathison of Scotland, Jean Robertson and brother-in-law, Andrew Robertson of Murrells Inlet; brother, John McCormick and sister-in-law, June McCormick; and stepson, Dean Saffle of Wichita, KS.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital Tidelands Health Foundation.
Funeral Services will be held 10 AM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church followed by a private family interment at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 14, 2019