Michael Arnold Franca
June 1, 1951 - April 29, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC.
Michael Arnold Franca (Mike), age 68, unexpectedly passed away on April 29th at Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born in Alexandria Virginia on June 1, 1951. He served in the Army as an Artilleryman in Vietnam. He attended University of South Carolina and then became a long-time resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Mike had a gentle soul and appreciated simple pleasures, including playing pool and working in his yard.
Mike leaves behind his two children, Alecia Anne Franca, 27, and Dylan James Franca, 24, and his partner Suzanne Lane. Mike is survived by his brother, James Phillip Franca (wife Caryn) and his half-brother, Robert Louis Franca (wife Rose) along with nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Band of Parents, a childhood cancer foundation dedicated to finding less toxic treatments for neuroblastoma. www.bandofparents.org.
Published in The Sun News on May 10, 2020.