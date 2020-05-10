Michael Arnold Franca
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Arnold Franca
June 1, 1951 - April 29, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC.
Michael Arnold Franca (Mike), age 68, unexpectedly passed away on April 29th at Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born in Alexandria Virginia on June 1, 1951. He served in the Army as an Artilleryman in Vietnam. He attended University of South Carolina and then became a long-time resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Mike had a gentle soul and appreciated simple pleasures, including playing pool and working in his yard.
Mike leaves behind his two children, Alecia Anne Franca, 27, and Dylan James Franca, 24, and his partner Suzanne Lane. Mike is survived by his brother, James Phillip Franca (wife Caryn) and his half-brother, Robert Louis Franca (wife Rose) along with nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Band of Parents, a childhood cancer foundation dedicated to finding less toxic treatments for neuroblastoma. www.bandofparents.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved